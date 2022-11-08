Zim rugby legend Tsimba appointed Tshwane University head coach

Spread This News

WORLD Rugby Hall of Famer and former Zimbabwe captain Kennedy Tsimba has been appointed as head coach of the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)’s rugby team as he continues to make big strides in his coaching career in South Africa.

Forty-eight-year-old Tsimba -who replaces the Springboks’ first ethnic black player Kaya Malotana – will mentor the Vikings, as TUT’s sports teams are nicknamed.

The Vikings’ rugby side play in the Varsity Shield, a rung below the main competition, the Varsity Cup.

Tsimba moves to the TUT Vikings after a successful stint as head coach of the Tuks Young Guns at the University of Pretoria.

Under Tsimba’s tutelage, Tuks won the Young Gun Tournament, beating Northwest 22-14 in the final played in Stellenbosch in April.

Tsimba has also previously worked as a defence, kicking and skills specialist with the Tuks Varsity Cup team two years ago, before the competition was halted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The former Free State Cheetahs and Blue Bulls flyhalf will now take another positive step in his coaching career by leading the TUT Vikings in the 2023 Varsity Shield campaign which gets underway in February.

The University of Technology confirmed Tsimba’s appointment in a statement.

“The wait is over, and the TUT Vikings’ new head coach has been named! On Saturday, November 5, the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) announced that the 2022 Varsity Cup Young Guns winning Coach Kennedy Tsimba is the new head coach of the TUT Vikings,” the university said in a statement.

Kennedy is the young brother of the late Richard “Black Diamond” Tsimba – the first black player to represent Zimbabwe in international rugby and a veteran of two Rugby World Cups (1987 and 1991).

While the dazzling Richard was the first black player to represent Zimbabwe, younger brother Kennedy was the first person of colour to captain the country.

The two brothers were in 2012 inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame for their contribution to the sport.