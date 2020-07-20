Zim Rugby Seeks New Sevens Coach

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) has begun its search for a new substantive national rugby sevens team coach to take over from Gilbert Nyamutsamba, who was relieved of his duties recently.

The local rugby governing body wrote to all national team coaches a fortnight ago, informing them of their decision to advertise their coaching posts, with the exception of the Sables technical team.

The major casualty of the coaching reshuffle was Nyamutsamba, who was head coach of the national sevens side, which is affectionately known as the Cheetahs.

In the advertisement, ZRU said they are seeking a coach with excellent knowledge of the game through playing along with coaching and prior experience in mentoring a high-performance team.

The prospective coach should also possess a World Rugby Level 2 Sevens coaching certificate or equivalent.

The deadline for applications is 17 August.

There are indications that Nyamutsamba could re-apply for the job while other likely contenders for the post include former Cheetahs coaches Daniel Hondo and Liam Middleton.

Bulawayo-based Nyamutsamba has been in charge of the Cheetahs for the last four years since taking over from former national team captain Hondo.

His last international assignment was in February when the Cheetahs took part in the two legs of the inaugural World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series played in Chile and Uruguay.

Zimbabwe finished eighth out of the 16 teams after the conclusion of the tournaments to d qualify for World Rugby Sevens Series Qualifier.

The qualifier was scheduled for early April in Hong Kong but was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cheetahs had qualified for the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series by virtue of finishing third at last year’s Africa Men’s Sevens held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Zimbabwe’s sevens side was also scheduled to feature in the final qualifying event for the Olympic Games last month but the tournament was also postponed due to Covid-19.