Zim Rugby Union ready to host Barthes Trophy

By Sport Reporter

ZIMBABWE Rugby Union president Aaron Jani says his team is ready to host the 2024 Barthes Trophy which is scheduled to kick off on Saturday.

Zimbabwe is hosting the prestigious men’s under rugby tournament for the first time in history, taking it from traditional hosts Kenya.

All the games will be played at Harare Sports Club with four nations: Kenya, Uganda, Tunisia and host Zimbabwe battling for honours.

“We are very ready, we have been looking forward to this tournament.

“We recently hosted another big tournament Olympic Qualifiers, so based on the experience we got we are more than prepared for this one,” said ZRU president Aaron Jani.

Junior Sables walks into the tournament as defending champions after winning the last two editions which were held in Kenya in 2022 and 2023.

It is because of such performance that ZRU is challenging the youngsters to make it on home soil.

“We had flying colours in the last tournament and we sincerely hope that it will be the same this time.

“We just hope our boys will do well and make the nation proud,” added Jani.

Teams are expected to land in the country on Thursday and will have an open media day on Friday before the tournament kicks off.

Meanwhile, competition manager John Bosco had a meeting with Zimbabwe Rugby Union on Tuesday evening.

Bosco also toured the tournament venue and inspected the hotels which will be used by visiting teams.