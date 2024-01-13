Zim, SA medicines regulators sign MoU to heighten vigilance against dangerous health products 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) to ensure access to safe health products in the two countries.

The MoU between MCAZ and SAHPRA will allow the regulators to develop a cooperative partnership towards ensuring access to safe, quality, and effective health products in the respective countries.

Of late Zimbabwe has been inundated with banned, fake and substandard health products such as supplements, skin-lightening creams and sex-enhancing tablets, among other nefarious substances.

According to a statement released this Friday, MCAZ and SAHPRA will cooperate in joint product reviews and inspections to enable efficient access to health products.

The partnership will also focus on the detection and curbing of

substandard and falsified health products moving between the two countries, which has of late been a major challenge that the two regulators have identified.

“This landmark event marks a significant step towards strengthening the regulatory frameworks of Zimbabwe and South Africa in the pharmaceutical sector.

“The MoU is designed to facilitate cooperation and collaboration between the two countries in the areas of medicines regulation, quality control, and pharmaco-vigilance,” said MCAZ director general, Richard Rukwata.

SAHPRA chief executive officer, Dr Boitumelo Semete Makokotlela outlined that the synergy strengthens the capacity of the two regulators.

“The forging of partnerships such as this MoU with the MCAZ, a fellow African national regulatory authority, is key to further enhancing and building capacity on the continent,” said Dr Makokotlela.