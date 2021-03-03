Zim Schools Reopen This Month As Teachers Gripe Over Wage Snub

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN schools will finally open starting 15 March but a teachers group is up in arms with authorities for allegedly imposing unilateral decisions without consulting the educators.

Speaking at a post-cabinet media briefing Tuesday, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said schools will open in a phased approach starting with examination classes.

The minister said re-opening will see the three examination classes begin lessons on Monday March 15, and the rest of the classes a week later on Monday March 22.

This follows the fall in Covid-19 infection rates.

Teachers for examination classes – Grade 7, Form 4 and Upper 6 – will be expected back at work on March 10, Wednesday next week, to prepare for their pupils a few days later while the rest of the teaching staff returns to work on March 17.

In keeping with social distancing rules, there shall be a rotational attendance of classes.

However, Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) president Takavafira Zhou blasted government for alleged arrogance.

He singled out Ministry of Education spokesperson, Taungana Ndoro for claiming schools were ready to open.

“Indeed the timelines would have been sound, if government was pre-occupied with urgent resolution of the welfare of teachers and prioritisation of health and safety of teachers and pupils.

“But knowing the gvt as we do, the restoration of purchasing power parity of teachers’ salaries before 15 March, and prioritisation of their health and safety, is next to impossible. Such arrogance of Ministry officials and cabinet ministers is out of this world.”