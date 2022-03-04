Zim students still stuck in war-torn Ukraine – ‘We hope we can come out alive’

Spread This News

By AFP

CUT off by Russian forces and surrounded by the sounds of battle, Adamu Rabiu sleeps in his clothes, shoes laced, ready to flee if he can.

The young Nigerian is among hundreds of students, many of them Africans, stuck in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy and desperate to escape.

“We don’t know how many days this situation will last,” the 23-year-old medical student told AFP by telephone. “It’s scary. There is no solution to get out. It is worse to stay.”

The Russian border is just a few dozen kilometres away, and Russian soldiers have surrounded the city.

Buses and trains have stopped running. A handful of taxis brave the streets, but charge a fortune. The students pool their money to pay the fare when they go out for groceries.

For the moment, Rabiu has found spaghetti, onions and tomato sauce to cook in his dormitory at the Sumy State University. He now worries what will happen when the food runs out.

“If the war takes a year, we will be waiting here for a year,” he said. “I made up my mind. If there is a road, a bus, at taxi, a train – we are just going to move.”

At least in his situation there’s an advantage to being black, he said, unlike at the borders where Africans have reported sharp racial tensions.

“Russian soldiers are not attacking other foreigners. We are all black, that helps,” he said.

There were 16,000 African students in Ukraine before the conflict according to Kyiv’s ambassador in Pretoria, a legacy of the close ties between many countries on the continent and the nations of the former Soviet bloc.

Moses Kanhema, 28, left his apartment in the city to stay in the dorms, which he thinks are safer.

“We are sitting ducks as we are talking,” he said.

Kuziva, a second-year engineering student who declined to give a surname, said they hoped to find a way to Poland.

“In Sumy, every foreigner is still stuck, and we are all trying to find a way to get out of here,” the 23-year-old Zimbabwean said.

“There has been a lot of fighting,” he added. “We hope we can come out alive.”

“NOT OUR FIGHT”

Zimbabwe doesn’t have an embassy in Ukraine, but Kuziva said that his government had tried to help.

“But, like all the other nations, they can’t access their citizens here,” he said.