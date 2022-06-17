Zim swimming quartet set for FINA World Championships

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

RISING swimming sensation, Donata Katai, headlines a team of four Zimbabwean swimmers who are set to represent the country at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The championships will feature swimming, diving, water polo, open water and artistic swimming categories.

The swimming events will be held from Saturday up to June 25 at the Duna Arena.

Katai made history last year after she became the first black swimmer to represent Zimbabwe at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, although she failed to reach the semi-finals of the 100 meter backstroke. She, however, recorded a personal best and came first in her heat.

The athlete, who turned 18 last month, will be looking to make her mark at the World championships.

The other swimmers in the Zimbabwean team are Nomvula Mjimba, Liam Davis and Denilson Cyprianos.

Bulawayo-born Cyprianos is based in the United States of America, where he is being coached by Douglas Humphrey at South Dakota University.

Mjimba is also based in the United States at Gannon University under the mentorship of Jacqueline Michalski, while Davis is based in Edinburgh, Scotland under coach Ross Douglas.

Masi Takaedza from Peterhouse College has been appointed coach of the four-member team.