Zim teachers to work 2 days a week, vow to dump formal clothing

By Costa Nkomo

ZIMBABWE’S militant teachers’ group, Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) says its members will from next week start reporting for duty only twice a week as they could no longer afford transport fares to and from work.

This, they announced through a Friday letter they addressed to Public Service Commission chairperson, Vincent Hungwe.

PTUZ secretary general Raymond Majongwe said teachers under his 15 000-member union will also be abandoning formal dressing during their course of duty as they can no longer afford the clothing.

He said teachers’ earnings have been eroded by continued price increases that have propelled the country’s inflation to an alarming 591 percent, according to top world economist Steve Hanke.

“We hereby give our notice of incapacitation and with effect from Monday the 21st of October 2019 our members will be reporting for duty twice a week at most,” Majongwe said.

“Mr Chairman, teachers would also like to advise and notify you that because of their plight, they will no longer be able to abide by the Strict Dress Code Rules as the little pittance they are getting is not adequate to feed them and their families, let alone buy formal clothing.”

Majongwe said teachers under his organisation will only resume full time duty when government starts paying their wages based on the US dollar interbank rates, which on Friday stood at $15.8 against USD$1.

“Our humble and honest request to government is simply a radical adjustment of teachers’ salaries to the last USD salary paid, at the current interbank rate, that is pegged at $15.8 today,” he said.

The pending job action by the radical teachers group comes as junior doctors working in the country’s public hospitals Friday went into Day 47 of their crippling strike demanding a review of their wages and allowances based on interbank rates.

The doctors insist they were prepared to report for work, but they were financially incapacitated to do so.

Government has offered the critical health staff a 60 percent wage hike which has been turned down by doctors who want their salaries pegged against the US dollar.

According to latest wage talks, government Friday revised the offer to 100 percent.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Thursday accused the striking doctors of being used by the enemy to advance a regime change agenda against his under-fire administration.