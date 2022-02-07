Zim Teen Ace Ndiweni Trains With Newcastle First Team

Spread This News

ENGLAND-BORN Zimbabwean teenage striker Michael Ndiweni has been promoted to train with the Newcastle senior team after a remarkable rise at the English Premier League club’s youth teams.

According to chroniclelive.co.uk, 18-year-old Ndiweni, who was born in Newcastle, England to Zimbabwean parents, has caught the eye of the Magpies boss Eddie Howe, who sees him as a potential solution to the club’s limited options upfront.

Newcastle is a little light up front after Callum Wilson suffered a calf injury in December while the club failed in its attempt to sign Hugo Ekitike and Jesse Lingard last month.

And the club’s manager Eddie Howe has taken a closer look at Ndiweni, who has scored a dozen goals for the club’s under 18s this season.

Howe and his staff were reportedly at St James’ Park to watch the teenage striker and the young Magpies defeat Colchester United to progress to the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup last month.

Ndiweni, who has been on the club’s books since the age of 12, scored a well-taken goal in the 3-2 victory after the Throckley lad previously netted a double in the win at West Ham in the third round.

Last year the young starlet, who is eligible to play for both his native England and Zimbabwe earned a spot in The Guardian newspaper’s Next Generation 2020, highlighting 20 of the best young talents at Premier League clubs.