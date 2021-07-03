Zim Teen Ethan Kachosa Signs Two-Year Contract At Sunderland

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ENGLAND-BORN Zimbabwean teenage sensation Ethan Kachosa has taken a massive leap in his fledgling football career after signing his first professional contract with English League One side Sunderland.

The 18-year-old highly rated defender, who came through the Leeds United Academy system, signed a two-year contract with Sunderland’s development squad.

Kachosa, who hopes to play for Zimbabwe in the future, took to social media to celebrate the new development.

“Delighted to sign my first professional contract at this great club,” wrote Kachosa on his Twitter.

Sunderland confirmed the deal alongside other five new players for their under-23 squad as preparations for the 2021/22 season continue.

Under-23 head coach Elliott Dickman said he was pleased for the new signings.

“We’re very pleased to have made the signings we have – we’ve had a good look at them, and they’ve also seen what we’re all about,” Dickman said.

“Alongside our existing squad, they will get plenty of support in their development and as staff, we will help them work hard for their opportunities.

Last season was really positive in terms of the squad and their collective progression, and I’m confident that the new additions will ensure that the group continues on that same path both as a team and as individuals,” said Dickman.

Kuchosa’s previous club Leeds United also congratulated him on the new move. Kachosa featured for Leeds Under-23s in the EFL Trophy last season. He had been a consistent performer at Leeds where he won the Leeds United Academy Players Player of the Year award in 2019.

“Congratulations to second-year scholar Ethan Kachosa who has signed his first professional contract with Sunderland!

“Kachosa has made a great start at Sunderland scoring 3 goals in the Under-18 Premier League before making his PL2 debut. All the best, Ethan,” read the statement from Leeds United.

Kachosa, who mainly plays at full-back, did not need much time to settle as he scored his first goal for the side on debut in the victory over Everton Under-18s recently.

He will be hoping to impress at Sunderland’s second-string side which narrowly missed out on promotion to the top flight of Premier League 2 last season after a penalty defeat to Crystal Palace in the play-off final.