Zim teenage Zemura poised for EPL bow

ZIMBABWEAN teenage sensation, Jordan Zemura looks set to make his English Premier League (EPL) debut after being invited to train with Bournemouth’s first team this week ahead of their match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The 19-year-old defender has been on the fringes of the Bournemouth first team since joining the club’s Under-21 side in August from English Championship side Charlton Athletic before the start of the season.

Bournemouth are facing the biggest challenge of their five seasons in the Premier League as they are in 15th position and just a point from the relegation zone following glut of injuries to key players.

In a bid to bolster his side, Bournemouth coach Eddie Howe this week invited most of the club’s promising Under-21 players including the highly rated young Zimbabwean, Zemura.

“A host of Under-21s were involved in Eddie Howe’s first team as preparations stepped up for the trip to Chelsea. The Cherries travel to west London this weekend, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm at Stamford Bridge. Howe’s side were joined by the likes of Jaidon Anthony, Jordan Zemura and Tyrell Hamilton, as well as centre-back duo Corey Jordan and Zeno Ibsen Rossi,” the club said in a statement on their official website.

Zemura, who stands at 1.73 meters, is a versatile player who can play in midfield apart from being a left-back.

Although he is yet to make his debut in the Premier League, Zemura made his debut for the first team after rising from the bench in Bournemouth’s 3-0 win over Lyon in a pre-season match in August.

The London-born young star has already expressed his desire to represent Zimbabwe in international football and was recently called up to the Warriors squad for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Zambia and Botswana.

An expired Zimbabwean passport prevented him from honouring the call-up but he was nevertheless delighted with the recognition.

“I am humbled and honoured to represent my country, I feel a sense of joy and determination to help my country succeed in everything I do,” Zemura said.

“What excites me is playing with the new generation of Zimbabwean footballers and the youth who are all across Europe but wouldn’t have thought about playing for Zimbabwe. The opportunity to spark a nation, put belief and hope in the young Zimbabweans who want to see their country at the World Cup, it excites me,” said Zemura, who last visited Zimbabwe in 2015.