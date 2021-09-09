Zim to host 2021 Sanganai/ Hlanganani expo virtually

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

ZIMBABWE is set to host this year’s edition of the Sanganai / Hlanganani – World Tourism Expo virtually amid expectations to recruit more international buyers.

In a statement Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA ) acting chief executive officer, Givemore Chidzidzi said the just-completed enhancements on the authority’s virtual system to include an ‘on-demand” meeting requests platform, live HD video conferencing and a virtual auditorium for interactive webinar sessions as well as virtual exhibitor booths will enable smooth hosting of the expo.

“Sanganai/Hlanganani – World Tourism Expo has remained relevant during these trying times and this year’s edition is expected to supersede the successes achieved during the 2020 edition. Registration for exhibitors opens on 15 September and the meeting’s diary will open in the first week of October,” he said.

The ZTA boss said this year’s edition will see a series of webinars being hosted and will touch on topical issues including the market perspective webinar session where agents from key source markets will share insights on the changing global trends due to the effects of the pandemic.

The expo will be held virtually from the 27th to the 29th of October 2021 taking advantage of technology to maintain connections with contacts in key source markets

“We have seen it prudent to enhance features of the platform so as to remain competitive and to keep abreast with an international virtual platform. Furthermore, the platform has become more user friendly as participants can now schedule meetings using their respective time zones,” he said.

The recruitment of international buyers for this year’s edition has commenced and the ZTA is optimistic that new buyers will participate at this year’s event.

The forthcoming developments come after the authority recently collaborated with Rida International Travel Solutions to promote destination Zimbabwe to over 400 buyers from South East Asia as ZTA adopted to the new normal in the wake of the pandemic which now defines how to engage with the markets.

Added Chidzidzi, “Zimbabwe has remained connected to the market through various platforms and membership in international associations from key source markets such as Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA), African Travel & Tourism Association (ATTA) the UK, Anerkannte Spezialisten fuer Afrika-Reisen (ASA) Germany.”