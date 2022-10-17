Zim to start making own cars; imports choking auto industry, says Nzenza

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Zimbabwe will soon start manufacturing its own cars, as current imports were choking the country’s potential in the automobile industry.

Industry and Commerce Minister, Sekai Nzenza, speaking during a policy review meeting in Kwekwe recently, said there was need to have a relook at the Motor Industry Policy, which was currently in existence and find ways in which the country can start to manufacture its own cars.

“Coming to the car manufacturing sector, we are importing cars and buses but the plan within industry is to start manufacturing cars locally. We have a strategy to look into the issue in the Motor Industry Policy,” she said.

“There is need for us to look further into the policy and ways in which we can take off the idea and ensuring that we have our own motor industry,” she said.

Nzenza explained government was aiming at industry resuscitation as well as value addition.

The minister highlighted Zimbabwe was strategically positioned to fully exploit the automobile industry if it indeed takes off, as the country was endowed with vast lithium deposits.

Zimbabwe is in the global top five countries with vast lithium.

“We are the fifth country in the world with vast lithium deposits. From lithium, we will be able to manufacture electric batteries,” she said.

The country is currently looking for potential investors in the mineral.

“We need to come up with ways on how we can tap into our lithium. As industry ministry, we said we cannot continue to mine lithium and send it overseas when we can value add,” she said.

“The President said we must look at bringing the right investors who will mine, manufacture and process lithium in the country, hence bringing in technology, creating employment and above all export substitution. We will be able to manufacture locally.”