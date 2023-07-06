Zim Tourist arrivals increase by 51,5% in just three months

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

TOURIST arrivals to Zimbabwe increased by a roaring 51, 5% in the first quarter of the year, signalling significant recoveries in one of the country’s highest earning sectors, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) has established.

The sector is the country’s third largest foreign currency earner after mining and agriculture and holds vast potential to play a significant role in the country’s economic recovery.

Apart from a relatively good climate and relatively peaceful environment, Zimbabwe boasts of several national parks and attractions such as Hwange, Mana Pools, and Gonarezhou National Parks, Victoria Falls, Lake Kariba, and the Great Zimbabwe National Monument.

The emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the sector’s viability.

But data emerging from the 2023 First Quarter International Migration report which was presented by Zimstat director general ,Taguma Mahonde Thursday confirms a steady rebound of the sector.

“The proportion of visitors from abroad who came for holiday increased by 51,5% during the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the first quarter of 2022.

“Accordingly, out of the 221,054 visitors who came to Zimbabwe during the first quarter of 2023 46,5% came for holiday,” he said.

African countries accounted for the majority of visitors during the first quarter of 2023 contributing 66%.

South Africa had the highest numbers of visitors into Zimbabwe totaling 37 763, Zambia 20 359, Mozambique 13 124, Britain/Ireland 10 237 with other traditionally dominant source markets of Europe trailing behind.

An additional 1, 4% came for shopping, 0,9% came for Education ,18% for business and 33,2% were in transit.

Overall, the number of visitors from abroad increased by 47,8% compared to the first quarter of 2022 while the number of returning residents increased by more than 100%.

During the period, the country recorded a total of 603,412 arrivals during the first quarter of 2023 63, 4% were returning residents, 37% were visitors from abroad.

A total 77,5% of the visitors used road transport to enter the country during the first quarter of 2023 followed by Air at 22,3%.

The top entry point was Beitbridge, followed by Nyamapanda, Chirundu and Victoria Falls respectively.