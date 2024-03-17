Zim triathlete shown wrong route but finishes in modest 4th place; bemoans African Games sloppy planning 

By Sport Reporter

ZIMBABWE triathlete Andy Kuipers has cried foul over sloppy ushering and organisation of the triathlon women elite race held on Friday at the African Games in Accra, Ghana.

Kuipers, who was ushered to the wrong route before later taking the correct course, finished fourth in the race in which Zimbabwe was represented by two athletes. The other, Lorna Doorman, finished on sixth position.

“On the bike after the first lap these people sent us the wrong way, and by the time we realised it and got back to the track, more people had come from behind.

“So from the point of organising the game, they didn’t up the game. That was terrible,” bemoaned after the race.

Despite missing a podium finish, Kuipers added that she was happy with her performance.

“I wanted the podium but I’m happy with being fourth. I am even happy with how l executed in the race it was a positive show.

“The race was pretty hard, normally I’m used to a open water swim but this was a swimming pool but still I was happy with my swim,” she added.

This marked Kuipers’ second race this year as an elite athlete for Zimbabwe, the first being Troutbeck Triathlon Africa Cup held in Nyanga last month.