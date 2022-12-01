Zim U19 women’s side off to a winning start in India

Spread This News

THE Zimbabwe Under-19 women’s cricket team got off their tour of India to a winning start following a nine-run victory against Omtex ICWC Cricket Institute Women’s Under-19 team in Mumbai on Thursday.

After losing the toss and being sent in to bat first, Zimbabwe, who were playing in subcontinent conditions for the first time, were restricted to 88 for nine in their 20 overs.

Zimbabwe lost wickets at regular intervals, with just three batters managing to cross double figures from the team’s innings.

Zimbabwe’s 15-year-old sensation Danielle Meikle top scored for Zimbabwe with an unbeaten 14 runs, while the team’s highly rated captain Kelis Ndhlovu scored 13 runs as the young side laboured to 88 for nine.

The Zimbabwe bowlers needed to be at their best to defend their paltry score. Crucially, they put on a brilliant performance to restrict their opponents to 79 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their allotted overs.

Ndhlovu was voted player of the match after following up her cameo with the bat by taking four wickets for just nine runs.

Miekle was also in top form after taking two wickets for nine runs.

The Zimbabwe Under-19 women’s cricket team is in India for a three-week training camp as part of their preparations for the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup to be held in South Africa next month.