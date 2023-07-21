Zim-UK Business Chamber hosts health and social care Indaba with Diaspora Insurance backing

Spread This News

By UK Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe UK Business Chamber will this Saturday host a Health and Social Care conference, providing a much-needed engagement and networking opportunity against the backdrop of key regulatory and policy changes being introduced in the sector by the government.

Supported by Diaspora Insurance, among others, the Indaba will be held at the Staverton Park hotel and golf club in Daventry, Northamptonshire.

“The one-day meeting will bring together business leaders, company owners, registered managers and those considering joining the sector together with supporting trades … to engage, dissect and discuss issues, best practice and also investment opportunities in Health and Social Care within the UK,” said the organisers.

ZimUKBC Acting Secretary, Cleto Mudhefi added; “The ZimUKBC Health and Social Care Indaba will present a unique opportunity for players in the field as well as those wanting to join, to hear from and share ideas with other peers in this unique and important industry.

“There has been a lot of debate, in the national media, about policy changes, particularly in areas to do with Certificates of Sponsorships as well as updates from CQC that affect the industry and this Indaba gives us an opportunity to break this down and engage effectively with fellow actors in the sector.”

Speakers at the conference include Andrew Nyamayaro from Tann Law Solicitors, Emmanuel Kamhara from Caregraphy, Byron Fundira from Chiltern Housing and Support, Denis Mawadzi from DM Mentorship Program, Belinda Madzima from Belma Recruitment and Personnel as well as Kennedy Mwedziwendira, Chairman of the ZimUK Business Chamber.

Launched a few years back, the Zimbabwe-UK Business Chamber is a non-profit and non-political, membership-based organisation created mainly to bring together businesspeople of Zimbabwean and Southern Africa decent/ heritage living in the United Kingdom.