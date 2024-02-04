Zim Under 19 ends ICC World Cup Campaign with a loss to England

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe’s journey at the under 19 men’s cricket World Cup ended on Saturday with a 146 runs defeat against England in the Super Six.

Young Chevrons’ loss in the hands of England marked the team’s fourth defeat at the tournament where they only managed one win against Namibia in the group stages.

Zimbabwe struggled to chase England’s 237 runs as they were all bowled out with 91 runs in 24, 5 overs.

England’s leg spinner Tazeem Chaudry Ali was awarded player of the match after clinching seven wickets, the highest individual score at the tournament.

Despite its convincing win over Zimbabwe, England also failed to qualify for the semi-finals which will be played by India, Australia, Pakistan and hosts South Africa.

Saturday’s game was the last for Zimbabwe coach Prosper Utseya who told Zimbabwe Cricket that he will be stepping down from his role after the World Cup.

ZIMBABWE’S RESULTS AT THE WORLD CUP

Group games

39 runs defeat via DLS against Sri Lanka

225 runs defeat against Australia

8 wickets win against Namibia

In The Super Six

9 wickets defeat against South Africa

146 runs defeat against England