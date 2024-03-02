Zim Under 21 netball coach to trim squad ahead of World Youth Cup

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Under 21 netball coach, Tapiwa Chirenda, says he will cut his squad from 30 down to 15 as he intensifies preparations for the World Netball Youth Cup to be held in South Africa from March 17 to 24.

A provisional team of 30 players selected from trials held at Harare Girls High School last month is currently camping in the capital where it is preparing for the games.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Chirenda revealed that he is now set to rationalise his charges.

“We have a long list of 30 players whom we will trim down to the final 15 by Sunday. It is not going to be easy because the players are so motivated and giving it their all.

“So after trimming to 15 we will now polish up on one or two things before we travel for the competition,” he said.

Zimbabwe Netball Association has not yet revealed the traveling dates for the squad amid reports of financial constraints hampering preparations .

Top four teams at the regional Netball World Youth Cup will qualify for the 2025 Youth World Cup to be held in Gibraltar, a British overseas territory located at the south-western tip of Europe.