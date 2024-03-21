Zim Under 21 Netball face Malawi in must-win match

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

Zimbabwe Under 21 netball team has all to play for in Thursday’s game against Malawi at the ongoing Regional Netball Youth Cup Qualifiers in South Africa.

The crunchy fixture will be the last match for both sides at the seven-team tournament which will see the top three teams qualifying for the 2025 Netball Youth Cup to be held in Gibraltar.

Already, one of the three tickets has been pocketed by hosts South Africa who are still unbeaten in the tournament with five straight wins.

Zimbabwe is in position number two with 6 points but they face a Malawi side which is sitting in position four with 4 points.

A win for Zimbabwe will take them through to Gibraltar but team head coach Tapiwa Chirenda Believes it’s going to be a tough assignment.

“Losing to Namibia on Tuesday cost us, now we have to fight in the last match against Malawi.

“It’s not going to be an easy task because Malawi is one of the good teams in the competition but we will give our best,” said Chirenda.

Zimbabwe has registered three wins at the tournament against Kenya, Zambia and Tanzania while two of its defeats are in the hands of Namibia and hosts South Africa.