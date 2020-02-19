Zim Woman Quarantined In Harare Over Suspected Coronavirus

By Leopold Munhende

A 27-year-old Zimbabwean woman, who arrived from China Tuesday, has been quarantined at the Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital in Belvedere, Harare for suspected coronavirus.

Harare City Council Health Director Prosper Chonzi has confirmed this saying all other patients who were admitted at the institution have been moved to Beatrice Road Infectious Disease Hospital in Mbare.

“We have a patient we admitted, a Zimbabwean who came from China yesterday (Tuesday) and has been in isolation since,” he said.

“We have taken samples and we expect results by end of day tomorrow. She had been tested before, however.

“When we took her, we decided to admit her instead of following her after she has interacted with others.

“Other patients who were there have been moved to Beatrice, in fact we had already moved them there as part of our drills.”

All gates at the hospital have been locked with no one allowed in or out of the hospital with a few guards manning entrances.

Renamed COVID19, the coronavirus which broke out in China’s Wuhan province late last year has already claimed some 1 800 victims.

It has since spread to 24 countries across the world despite frantic efforts by the United Nations (UN) and China to contain its spread.