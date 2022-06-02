Zim woman trafficked to Oman facing sexual exploitation

Spread This News

By James Muonwa

A 30-year-old Zimbabwean woman is reportedly being held hostage and facing sexual abuse after she was trafficked to Oman in the Arabian region.

Oman is a country neighbouring Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Yemen.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said police was currently investigating the matter.

He said: “The ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding a human trafficking case in which the victim (30) was lured to Oman to work as a domestic worker by a Zimbabwean woman only identified as Nyasha in November 2021.

“The victim is allegedly being sexually abused by her employer in Oman and is not receiving a salary. Anyone with information to contact the National Complaints Desk on (242) 703631 or PGHQ WhatsApp 0712 800197”.

Meanwhile, a Ferret team comprising members of the ZRP, Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), army and other state security agents are seized with investigations into alleged human body parts trafficking in Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West province.

The probe team on Monday went on a wild goose chase following a hoax to the effect that human toes were trading for as much as US$10 000 each in the farming town.

They descended on a commercial building housing a local media house before swooping on a government complex accommodating Ministry of Information, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) and District Development Fund (DDF) offices searching for human toes suspectedly stored in fridges.

Western Star newspaper publisher, Dennis Kagonye confirmed his office was targeted following a fake advertisement which went viral inviting people to sacrifice their toes in exchange for instant riches.

“It’s very unfortunate that a malicious individual designed a fake advert purporting such deals involving trading of human toes for money were happening at our premises,” said Kagonye.

“We are dumbfounded by the hoax and hope the law enforcement agents get to the bottom of the matter and arrest whoever started the hoax. The new cyber legislation must be invoked to punish malicious people bent on tarnishing bona fide business operators.”

Contacted for comment, Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove, promised to give details regarding the matter, but had not done so by the time of publishing.