Zim women cricket team whitewashed by Ireland

Following a 2-0 defeat in the three-match ODI series played last month, the Zimbabwe senior women’s cricket team was handed a whitewash by Ireland in the five-match T20i series which ended on Friday night at Harare Sports Club.

Despite the loss, Lady Chevrons displayed their best performance ever which saw them restricting the visitors to 138 runs for 7 in 20 overs before posting 124 for 8 during their chase.

Zimbabwe’s opening pair of captain Mary-Anne Musonda and Kellis Ndlovu did not disappoint with the bat as their partnership posted 81 runs in 12 overs before Ndlovu was dismissed with 32 runs.

Musonda then followed Ndlovu to the stands later after a good show which saw her notching Zimbabwe’s first half-century in the series before being eliminated with 52 runs.

Ireland’s Orla Prendergast was named player of the match after scoring 42 runs off 34 balls before grabbing 3 wickets in 4 overs.

Zimbabwe was using the series as part of its preparations for the Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifiers to be played in April.

The Global Qualifiers is the final qualification stage for the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup to be played in Bangladesh later this year.