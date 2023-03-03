Zim writer and director gets ‘brilliant’ drama series on Australian public broadcaster

Spread This News

By C21Media

Australian public broadcaster SBS has partnered with international distributor Fifth Season (formerly Endeavor content) on grity crime drama series Swift Street.

The eight-part series, from Magpie Pictures, was written and created by Zimbabwe-born writer and director Tig Terera.

Swift Street will be his television drama debut following a career in music videos, TV ads and film projects in London, Paris and Singapore.

Supported by major production investment from Screen Australia, the series is produced by Magpie Pictures’ Lois Randall (Black Snow, Seriously Red) and Ivy Mak (Sydney Sleuthers). Fifth Season will handle global sales.

“We are driven to champion fresh voices on a global stage, recognising the importance of raising up the next generation of creators with new perspectives and stories to tell.

“We look forward to working alongside SBS, Screen Australia and Magpie Pictures to ensure Tig’s brilliant Afro-Punk heist drama finds audiences far and wide,” said Prentiss Fraser, exec VP television distribution at Fifth Season.

SBS’s head of scripted, Julie Eckersley, described the drama as “Shameless meets Run Lola Run with the heart of Reservation Dogs.”

“Launching this series continues our agenda at SBS Scripted to take exciting creative risks, back new voices and make dramas not seen anywhere else on Australian TV. We’re really thrilled to be launching superstar creator Tig Terera with his first television series as well as working with the wonderful team at Magpie Pictures,” she said.

Production on the Melbourne-set drama will start this year in Victoria and the show will also receive financial support from VicScreen. Casting will be announced in the coming months.