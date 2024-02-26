Zim youngster Trey Nyoni wins Carabao Cup with Liverpool

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

Zimbabwe youngster Trey Nyoni on Sunday night won his first trophy with Liverpool following the team’s hard-fought 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final played at Wembley.

The 17-year-old former Leicester Juniors player was in the team which did the job for Jurgen Klopp’s side although he watched the entire match from the bench.

Nyoni was born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents and is one of the Warriors’ prospects.

Although he is yet to mark his debut with Liverpool’s senior side, the young promising attacking midfielder is a regular on manager Jurgen Klopp’s bench this year.

Liverpool’s victory against Chelsea was propelled by team captain Virgil Van Dijk who scored in 118 mins during extra time.

Commenting on the inclusion of youngsters like Nyoni in the team, Liverpool’s manager said, “Obvious age is not in our thought process at the moment.

“The development of James McConnell is absolutely insane, and Jayden Danns has recently joined us in the first team with other youngsters.

“He played in the last game, but he can score goals in a Carabao Cup final and the other kids out there which we could obviously have brought on as well, Koumas and Trey (Nyoni).”