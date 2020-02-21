Zim youths express mixed views over Mugabe Day

By Ndatenda Njanike

ZIMBABWEAN youths have expressed different views over the celebration of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Day with some saying it was improper to idolise a leader who authored the current economic difficulties through poor leadership.

The country this Friday commemorates a day that coincides with the ex-leader’s birthday.

MDC national youth leader Obey Sithole said they did not recognise the day as its inception was just a measure taken by Zanu PF to idolise its former president.

“The purported youth day remains inconsequential to young people like us especially those aligned to MDC. It is just a day set aside by Zanu PF to idolise one man.

“We already have a very fantastic day that is meant and set aside for the youth because they are playing a very pivotal role in nation building the world over and that day is the 12th of August.”

Sithole said Mugabe’s legacy was a painful one as it was associated with joblessness, lack of education and poor health facilities.

“…So why would you celebrate a youth day in the face of those critical issues,” Sithole said.

Political activist Lynette Mudahwe felt Zimbabwean youths have not been given the opportunity to set the agenda for the country and for their own cause.

“It’s very unfortunate that the youth of Zimbabwe are not being given the space to articulate issues affecting them and the space to set the agenda for the country.

“Tomorrow (Friday) the youth must be resting, the government has not put up a national programme and invite the youth from various organisations and various spheres to come together and celebrate their day as we do on independence.

“Government is saying that we recognise the youth, but they are not important.”

However, suspended Zanu PF youth league commissar, Godfrey Tsenengamu felt the nation should commemorate the day despite the political differences existing and that the day was for all youths to come together to resolve their differences.

“I think it’s an opportunity for young people to resolve and to throw away their political jackets and come together,” he said.

He added, “Well I had my own personal issues with him (Mugabe) in terms of how he handled issues of government and issues of the economy but I think he had his own strengths and weakness just like anyone of us and I think his achievements are worth commemorating.”