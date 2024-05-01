ZIMA restructures, Zvirawa appointed new CEO 

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

ZIMBABWE Music Awards (ZIMA) has embarked on a restructuring exercise with Fungai ‘Kush’ Zvirawa being appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer replacing Reason Sibanda who was at the helm since 2018.

Zvirawa assumes control of ZIMA which has been surrounded by negativity tainting its reputation and is eager to chart a new path for the organisation.

Speaking at her unveiling Tuesday in Harare, Zvirawa outlined her plans with ZIMA under her purview.

“So, I am very excited to stir that with the board of directors that will be joining us so that we can enhance and spotlight ZIMA in a global landscape. My aim is very simple and clear, is to make sure that every artist reaches their full potential.

“You can be a very good singer but are you talking to the right people to enhance your career? To ensure that ZIMA is certainly a gateway to the global landscape, we started the journey last year,” said Zvirawa.

Zvirawa faces the huge task of turning around the fortunes of ZIMA which has lost the confidence of stakeholders including the musicians.

She underscored the need for empowerment of artists to further grow the creative industry.

“So just very briefly in terms of outlining some of my efforts. It is guided by three pillars. Empowerment through employment: this really means identifying how the industry finances in terms of how we can enhance employment in the creative space and create meaningful job opportunities for artists, technicians and creatives.

“The second pillar is knowledge exchange and skill development. Knowledge is power, we know that but continuous learning with the right professionals to guide us so that we can actually grow and develop the industry is something that is paramount,” she said.

ZIMA will soon announce the dates for this year’s edition of the awards ceremony, the first under Zvirawa’s tutelage.