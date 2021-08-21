Zimbabwe A Major Transit Route For Smuggling Of Critically Endangered Shell Fish To China

Spread This News











By Leopold Munhende

INVESTIGATIONS by the Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG) have revealed Zimbabwe is now a major transit route for smuggling of valuable but critically endangered shell fish, abalone, to China and other countries.

In its report published Thursday, CNRG says its study revealed a tightly knit smuggling syndicate with possible links to state security and other government agencies moving abalone from South Africa through Beit-Bridge border post and local airports to Asian black markets.

The study report says almost a tonne of the fish has found its way into Zimbabwe this year alone.

The fish are protected by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) as an endangered species,

“An Abalone (Haliotis midae) smuggling syndicate is using Zimbabwe as a transit route for the valuable marine snails from South Africa to Asian and other African countries,” the report reads.

“Recently, on two separate occasions, over 400kg of Abalone were intercepted at Beitbridge Border post and at Robert Mugabe International Airport. The cargo intercepted at RG International Airport was destined for China while the one intercepted at Beitbridge port was destined for Zambia. In both instances, the dried Abalone was seized by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) under the Customs and Excise Act, Frank Matavise and Rockdont-Yang Kasese were arrested at Beitbridge Border post and their South African registered truck impounded,” the report says.

“Information gathered by Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG) reveals that the duo declared the Abalone as noodles in their papers which were submitted to ZIMRA.”

The two were taken to court where a Beitbridge magistrate granted them bail.

Last month, a High Court ruling by Justice Webster Chinamora ordered ZIMRA to release the confiscated abalone and escort the impounded truck to Chirundu enroute to Zambia.

Added CNRG: “The High Court ruling raises suspicion that this could be a well-oiled syndicate involving various arms of the state and agencies of the government. According to papers seen by CNRG, armed with a court ruling, on 8 July, Samkange Hungwe attorneys wrote to ZIMRA demanding release of the cargo.”

“CNRG calls on government and its neighbouring countries to commit resources for the creation of a Monitoring, Control and Surveillance Network of wildlife smuggling at all ports of entry or exit and furnish the regional network with dedicated resources to curb the smuggling of endangered wildlife.

“The Anti-Corruption Commission to look into the rising cases of smuggling of wildlife and wildlife products, targeting the Judiciary, ZIMRA, and Zimparks. Law enforcement agencies to meaningfully participate in intelligence gathering, border control, policing, monitoring and identifying of the smuggling syndicates of wildlife and wildlife products and to impose stiffer penalties on perpetrators of wildlife and marine life traffickers,” the study further says.

With abnormally high prices, as much as US$2 000 per kilogramme, abalone is one of the most expensive but sought after sea food in Asia, particularly China.

Taking abalone from the ocean is illegal because of over-exploitation and poaching by communities living in proximity to where they are found for sale to syndicates and drug dealers.