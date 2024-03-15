Zimbabwe accuses American officials of ‘regime change’ agenda amid diplomatic spat

Spread This News

In a dramatic turn of events, Zimbabwe finds itself embroiled in a diplomatic spat with the United States following the detention and deportation of American officials and contractors last month. The incident has reignited long-standing tensions between the two nations and raised questions about sovereignty, democracy, and foreign intervention.

The detention and subsequent expulsion of U.S. government personnel by Zimbabwean authorities have sparked outrage and condemnation from Washington. In a statement issued on Friday, Samantha Power, the administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), said that last month, the Zimbabwean authorities verbally and physically intimidated U.S. government officials and contractors who were detained overnight, interrogated at length and transported in unsafe conditions. According to a New York Times report, Zimbabwe’s response has been uncompromising, with accusations of promoting “regime change” and clandestine activities levelled against the expelled American delegation.

George Charamba, spokesperson for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, accused the U.S. contractors of engaging in unauthorised meetings with opposition figures and foreign diplomats, alleging a subversive agenda. The clash between Zimbabwe and the United States underscores broader geopolitical dynamics and ideological divides. Zimbabwe’s pivot towards China and Russia for economic and political support has strained relations with Western nations, including the United States.