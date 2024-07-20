Zimbabwe Agric Show anticipates huge business despite poor 2023 cropping season due to El Nino

Spread This News

By Tinei Tuhwe

DESPITE poor rains in the last cropping season, the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society (ZAS) is optimistic of attracting enormous business from across the country and the region during its annual green show.

Announcing dates and events for the 114th edition of the event in Harare, ZAS Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Matibiri said the drought will not dampen this year’s exhibitions.

“The Zimbabwe Agricultural Business Hub in Harare will host the show allowing companies to showcase their innovations despite the challenges brought about by the El Nino-induced drought, which was declared a national disaster and a state of emergency by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in April this year.”

The country is facing a grain deficit of 680,000 tonnes and over 9 million people require food aid after the El Nino weather conditions caused a serious drought in region affecting Zimbabwe to a greater extent.

Matibiri said the agricultural business showcasing annual event is scheduled for August 26 to August 31 2024.

The official opening of the show will take place on August 30, 2024, although the guest of honour is yet to be announced.

This year’s agricultural show is set to promote agriculture and its supporting activities and is the centre of excellence in facilitating agricultural development in Zimbabwe.

“This year’s event promises to be a remarkable celebration of Zimbabwe’s vibrant and innovative agricultural industry.

“We anticipate a remarkable turnout of over 250 000 visitors from across Zimbabwe and the region, representing a diverse audience of commercial farmers, small-scale producers, agro-processors, input suppliers, government officials, agricultural research institutions, and aspiring entrepreneurs.

“The show is expected to offer unparalleled opportunities for networking, knowledge-sharing, and forging invaluable connections within the industry,” Matibiri said.

He highlighted the importance of the event in promoting agricultural need for sustainable agricultural practices to address the current drought and strengthen long-term resilience.

Running under the the theme: “Cultivating Prosperity. Growing Business. Innovating for Change. Nurturing Our Future,” the show reflects the organization’s commitment to driving growth, sustainability, and transformation of Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector.

Among other issues, it will be showcasing talents, innovations, and resilience of farmers, agribusinesses, and agricultural stakeholders, highlighting the crucial role agriculture plays in the economy and livelihoods of Zimbabweans.

“We have placed a strong emphasis on providing a seamless and enjoyable experience for all attendees, with ample parking, food courts, and convenience of visitors throughout the event.”

“So far, 289 exhibitors including 282 local and 7 foreign exhibitors have taken up 58,483.96 square meters of space for the event, ” added ZAS CEO.

The show will also host business conferences, networking sessions, and arena events, including live performances, fireworks displays, and equestrian events.

The Research Council of Zimbabwe’s Inaugural Research for Agricultural Excellence Indaba, the Ambassador’s Interface, and the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society’s Annual National Agribusiness Conference (ANAC) will be held on the sidelines of the ZAS.

On security, he said that drone surveillance will also be deployed to monitor and manage crowds, ensuring strict security.

Additionally, the Zimbabwe Red Cross will provide wristbands with parents’ contact details for children, so that in case they get lost, they can be easily contacted to ensure their safety.

Security for both children and properties such as vehicles will be guaranteed as more police officers will be deployed to ensure extra vigilance.