Zimbabwe and Netherlands to kickstart Cricket World Cup Qualifier preparations

By icc-cricket.com

Zimbabwe wrap up their Super League campaign with a rare ODI series against the Netherlands, as both teams turn their focus to the Cricket World Cup Qualifier – with every ball set to be LIVE on ICC.tv.

A full-strength Zimbabwe will host the Netherlands in three ODIs to complete their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures and start preparations for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier also on home soil.

Zimbabwe will be boosted by the return of key players Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl, while Blessing Muzarabani, Sean Williams and Tendai Chatara have also been selected after missing the recent Test series against the West Indies through injury.

The Netherlands have also named a strong squad although all-rounder Bas de Leede has been ruled out due to a heel injury and replaced by 19-year-old Aryan Dutt.

Both teams will use the ODI series to start tuning-up for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier also to be held in Zimbabwe, where the last two spots at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be up for grabs.

Zimbabwe and the Netherlands share the bottom two places in the Super League standings and are already out of contention for the eight direct qualification spots for the Cricket World Cup later this year.

The Netherlands will bank more valuable experience in the format and in similar conditions when they play two ODIs in South Africa in the week after their tour of Zimbabwe. The two series will complete the Netherlands’ 24 Super League fixtures.

This will be just the second time the teams have met in an ODI series, after the Netherlands hosted Zimbabwe in 2019 and successfully chased down a target in excess of 200 in each of the two matches.

Zimbabwe were victorious in their only other ODI clash, when Andy Fowler top scored with 71 to set up the win at the Cricket World Cup 2003.

The Netherlands will be without head coach Ryan Cook for the tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa, following his appointment as fielding coach at Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Ryan van Niekerk will step in as Netherlands interim coach.

Fixtures

1st ODI: 21 March

2nd ODI: 23 March

3rd ODI: 25 March

All matches will be played at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe and start at 9:30AM local time.