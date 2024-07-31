Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission lays more charges on jailed Mike Chimombe, Mpofu

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has added another fraud charge on Zanu PF businessmen Mike Chimombe and his partner Moses Mpofu.

The two, who are already in remand prison on allegations of defrauding the state of US$7 million in a botched Presidential goat scheme, were reportedly dragged from their cells by ZACC officers on Tuesday for further investigations.

They are expected in court today (31 July).

Their new charge is related to the US$9.2 million fraud case that has gotten Harare City Council town clerk Hosea Chisango and five others arrested.

According to a ZACC statement released Wednesday, Chimombe and Mpofu presented fake documents when they applied for a council tender to rehabilitate the capital’s dilapidated street lights in May this year.

Their financial report was also signed by a non-existent firm.

“Mpofu and Chimombe allegedly submitted false documents while applying for a Harare City Council tender to rehabilitate street lights,” said ZACC.

“Mpofu and Chimombe acting for Juluka Enndo Joint Venture misrepresented that they were compliant with the provisions of Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets General Regulations by resubmitting a receipt which they had used in an earlier bid in which their company had been disqualified.

“The accused also allegedly submitted a financial report claiming it was audited by a consultancy company which investigations have revealed is not registered.”

According to the statement, Chimombe and Mpofu went as far as misrepresenting that they had undertaken similar work for Harare City Council in the past.

They were then awarded the tender based on the false information supplied.

Chimombe, a well-known Zanu PF associate and Mpofu have been in remand prison since their initial arrest in June.

Their efforts to get bail have been dismissed at the Magistrates Court and they now await approaching the High Court.