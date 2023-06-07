Zimbabwe anti-sanctions group petitions UN over embargo

Spread This News

By William Milasi

LOCAL anti-sanctions lobby group Citizens Against Economic Sanctions has petitioned America, Britain and the United Nations over the embargo imposed on Zimbabwe.

While the US insists sanctions are targeted at a few individuals, government argues they are piling pressure on ordinary citizens.

Speaking in an interview the group’s Executive Director Martin Zharare said a petition to be handed over to the US, London and UN has garnered over 5 000 signatures.

“Our group is an advocacy group founded by Zimbabweans who are speaking out against sanctions. Ours is an advocacy group to speak out against ZIDERA. Sanctions have destroyed our economy. Sanctions have destroyed livelihoods and industries. Zimbabweans have spoken against the sanctions. We are an advocacy group, a pressure group which is putting pressure on the Americans and the British for imposing sanctions on Zimbabwe,” he said.

Zharare said his organisation is currently rolling out various programmes to speak out against sanctions.

“We have rolled out a lot of programmes to speak out against sanctions. We have written petitions. The first petition was signed by more than 5000 people. We also have another petition directed for the American Embassy, British Embassy and the United Nations. They are the ones who brought sanctions on Zimbabwe and are also sponsoring sanctions. They are sponsoring sanctions on a political field as a way to disrupt the peace and stability of our country,” he said.

He said as the country is headed for elections it will be unfair for the Western countries to maintain the sanctions on the country.

“As we are now heading for elections Zimbabwe wants a fair election and a period which has fairness. The sanctions have been put in place for Zimbabweans to unseat the government which is not fair, and we are saying we will defend our country. It would be unfair to have elections taking pace while people are experiencing hardships because of sanctions,” he said.