Zimbabwe Authorizes Use Of India’s First Indigenous Covid-19 Vaccine

Xinhua

Zimbabwe has authorized the use of COVAXIN, India’s first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, the Indian Embassy in Harare announced Thursday.

“Zimbabwe has authorized use of COVAXIN, India’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first country in Africa to do so. Trying to get it to Zimbabwe at an early date,” the embassy said on Twitter.

While comment could not be immediately obtained from the Zimbabwean health ministry, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa revealed last month that Zimbabwe will receive a donation of 75,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from India.

“We are grateful to our Indian friends for committing to donate 75,000 COVID vaccines and the opportunity to buy more moving forward,” Mnangagwa said.

Zimbabwe began rolling out its COVID-19 vaccination program last month using the 200,000 Sinopharm vaccines donated by China.

The vaccination started with frontline workers, as the country targets to inoculate at least 10 million of its 16 million citizens to achieve herd immunity.

Zimbabwe has also purchased 600,000 Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine doses, which are expected to arrive in the country this month.

The southern African country is also in advanced negotiations to acquire the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia.

In addition, more vaccines are being sourced from the World Health Organization-backed COVAX scheme.