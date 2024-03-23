Zimbabwe beat Zambia to reach final at four-nation tournament

Spread This News

By Soccer24

Zimbabwe beat Zambia on penalties to reach the final of the four-nation tournament on Saturday.

The Warriors, who were two goals down early in the game, came from behind and drew 2-2 at the end of 90 minutes.

Chipolopolo scored the opening goal of the match in the first minute through Stopilla Sunzu.

Avram Grant’s charges continued to dominate the early pace and got their second goal courtesy of Clatous Chama’s effort in the 23rd minute.

Zimbabwe responded towards the half hour mark and pulled one back through Macauley Bonne’s tap-in on the 29th minute. The goal saw the Warriors gaining the momentum and followed it with a couple of chances.

Walter Musona secured the equaliser on the stroke of half-time after beating the offside trap.

In the second half, Zambia tried to dominate the early pace but Zimbabwe quickly came out of their shell and started taking more possession.

They created a few more opportunities with Bonne, Marshall Munetsi and Tinotenda Kadewere coming just inches close to the goal.

Chipolopolo, on the other end, didn’t threaten much and both sides saw no goals at the end of the second half.

In the shootout, Zambia missed three kicks, while Warriors failed to convert two to win the match 6-5 on penalties.

Zimbabwe will face the winner between Malawi and Kenya in the final of the Four-Nation Tournament on Tuesday.