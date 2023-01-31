Zimbabwe-Belarus ink 8 deals to boost bilateral cooperation

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE and Belarus Tuesday, signed eight agreements of cooperation which include contracts and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) as a way of strengthening the two countries’ relations.

Belarusian’s authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko is in Zimbabwe for a three day state visit aimed at boosting “strong cooperation in political, economic, mining, agriculture and disaster risk management” between the two countries.

The deals are as follows:

Agreement between the two countries’ foreign affairs ministers Fredrick Shava and Sergei Aleinik on the establishment of a joint permanent commission.

Agreement between the duo’s foreign affairs ministers on the promotion and reciprocal protection of investments.

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Shava and Belarusian education minister Andrei Ivanets concerning mutual recognition of educational qualifications.

Agreement between Shava and Belarusian taxation minister Sergei Nalivaiko for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income and on property.

Twinning agreement between the city mayor of Harare Jacob Mafume and head of the Minsk city executive committee Vladimir Kukharev.

Contract between Zimbabwe’s lands minister Anxious Masuka and the director of “Aftrade DMCC company Ms Olga Shevko on cooperation in the supply of Belarusian tractors and grain harvesting equipment

Contract between Masuka and Shevko, for the supply of equipment manufactured in Belarus for the Zimbabwe construction and modernisation of grain storage complexes.

MoU between executive director of Allied Timbers, Remigio Nenzou and Shevko on executive cooperation in the framework of supplies of Belarusian machines and equipment for Zimbabwe’s timber industry.

Meanwhile speaking during the signing ceremony, Mnangagwa expressed appreciation to Lukashenko and also said Zimbabwe and Belarus have agreed to open embassies in each other’s countries.

“The visit by President Lukashenko strengthens, deepens and consolidates the bilateral relationship between Harare and Minsk. As a result of this, we have agreed to open Embassies in each other’s capitals,” Mnangagwa said.

Belarus opened its embassy in Zimbabwe last year in July.