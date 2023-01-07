Zimbabwe-born Michelle Mura inspiring entrepreneurs around the world with her powerful story

Spread This News

By digitaljournal.com

Michelle Mura is an inspiring entrepreneur and motivational speaker who was born in Zimbabwe and raised in Australia, who has achieved great success in modelling, beauty pageants and the creative industry.

After receiving international awards for her work in the beauty industry, Michelle Mura had a vision to launch an empowering and inclusive brand that catered to women of all skin tones. In 2020 she founded Glow By Michelle Mura cosmetics brand, which sought to provide products suitable for women of colour and all skin tones.

Two years later, Adore by Michelle Mura luxury sleepwear was launched. This range of sleepwear is made from Oeko-Tex certified fabric, with sustainability and ethical approaches at its core.

As an advocate for young entrepreneurs being innovative and taking up space in their industry while creating opportunities for the next generation, Michelle has been recognised with multiple national and international awards.

These include Advocate Award, 1st Runner up at an International Pageant, Community Service Award, Rising Star Winner at the Hotel Management Awards, Excellence in Service Award at the Tourism Accommodation Australia Awards and Finalist at Local Business Awards for her brand.

In 2022 Michelle was featured twice in Vogue Australia Magazine while she was in attendance at the Vogue Codes exclusive events. Her 2023 scheduled plans is to grow both brands she has built – Cosmetics Beauty brand Glow By Michelle Mura and Luxury Sleepwear brand Adore by Michelle Mura – while continuing to be a voice of inspiration for the next generation.

Michelle’s story speaks volumes about passion and hard work paying off no matter where you come from or what your background is. Her journey shows that anyone can achieve success if they are willing to put their mind to it as well as having what she calls the ‘Grace of God’ along the way too!

An empowering story and voice like Michelle’s is one that is most needed for such a time as this especially for Young Entrepreneurs worldwide.