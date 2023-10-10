Zimbabwe calls for “durable, just solution” to Palestine – Israel conflict, mum on assistance to affected nationals

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

ZIMBABWE’s government has raised concern over the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas which has killed at least 1600 people.

Hamas launched the biggest surprise attack on Israeli in decades which left thousands killed including children and women.

As of Tuesday afternoon, reports from Israeli Defence Forces were saying over 2000 people had been injured and around 150 kidnapped.

In the first official reaction to the conflict, Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs Ministry called for a durable and just solution.

The ministry did not say if there were any Zimbabweans missing, dead or in need of medical help or flights to return home.

“Equally disturbing is the indiscriminate targeting of civilians especially women and children and the disproportionate use of force.

“The Government of Zimbabwe urges all sides to exercise maximum restraint and allow humanitarian workers access to the injured and displaced.

“We convey our deepest condolences to all those who lost their loved ones and wish the injured speedy recovery.

“These tragic developments, once again highlight the urgent need for the revival of the political process aimed at finding a durable and just solution which respects the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people as envisaged under the United Nations Resolutions,” the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, governments worldwide are scrambling to learn the locations of their citizens in Israel in order to facilitate their evacuation.