Zimbabwe Citizens to demonstrate against ED at UNGA over Electoral Reforms 

By Anna Chibamu

ZIMBABWEANS based in the diaspora have planned to protest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa at this year’s United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting at its headquarters in New York.

The Zimbabwe citizens will hold demonstrations alongside the UN general Assembly meeting over lack of electoral reforms back home as they also demand for a diaspora vote.

In a statement over the weekend, the organisers of the demo said the event has been spearheaded by the Zimbabwe Diaspora Voices (ZDV) working in collaboration with various other Human Rights and democracy organizations.

“The demonstration is open to all Zimbabwe Citizens and also to all those who empathize with the plight of the Zimbabwean people.

“This year, we the Zimbabwe Citizens are demanding “electoral reforms” in Zimbabwe. In addition, we are also highlighting the massive human rights abuses and the general abject poverty Zimbabwe Citizens are exposed to due to the high levels of corruption and general incompetence of the Zanu PF regime,” read part of the ZDV statement.

The ZDV said in attendance will be Citizens from around the US and Canada, and others as far as Europe, Australia, and Africa.

“Some of the more famous Zimbabweans who have confirmed their attendance include Chief Ndiweni, a renowned advocate for Zimbabwe Diaspora Vote, Dr. Thomas Mapfumo, an inspirational Chimurenga music guru, and another Chimurenga music maestro, Mr. Paul Madzore.

“Various USA chapters of Zimbabwe Political parties will also be represented.”

According to ZDV, the event presents an opportunity for media houses to conduct interviews where leaders of the Zimbabwe human rights and democracy organizations, and the political parties are expected to be present.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa told journalists on Friday during a press conference that given a fair space, CCC will defeat Zanu PF in the upcoming 2023 harmonised election which has already claimed lives as political opponents are involved in violence.