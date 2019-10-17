Zimbabwe Cricket boss allays victimisation fears

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukhuhlani says there will be no victimisation of players perceived to have been in support of the Sports and Recreation Commission’s decision to suspend his board June this year.

The decision resulted in the country being suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Senior national team players such as former captain Brendan Taylor and Sikandar Raza publicly supported the decision by the SRC to suspend the Mukhuhlani-led board in posts on social media.

They went on to hit out at the ICC when the world body suspended the country over alleged government interference in the sport due to the SRC’s decision.

Raza was subsequently dropped from the Zimbabwe side which toured Bangladesh and Singapore recently under mysterious circumstances while Taylor was also overlooked for the captaincy following Masakadza despite being the most senior and consistent player in the team.

Speaking to the media for the first time since the ICC lifted the country’s suspensio,n Mukhuhlani allayed fears that players who had openly supported the decision to suspend his board would face retribution.

“We’ve never operated on the basis of victimisation for starters,” Mukhuhlani told reporters at a press conference in Harare on Thursday.

“Zimbabwe Cricket belongs to Zimbabweans of all colour and creed who are welcome to Zimbabwe Cricket. They are stakeholders; we don’t operate on the basis of stokeholders as stakeholders at Zimbabwe Cricket. We are all part and parcel of the organisation. So, there will be no victimisation of any sought.”

The cricket administrator and politician said he was worried that any decision by the selection panel against any of the players based on form would be deemed as victimisation.