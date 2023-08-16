Zimbabwe Cricket boss relishing historic England tour 

Spread This News

ZIMBABWE Cricket managing director Givemore Makoni says his association is relishing the prospect of resuming bilateral relations with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) following over two decades of frosty relations.

ECB in a statement on Monday announced that they will host bilateral cricket against Zimbabwe for the first time since 2003 following an agreement to play a Test match in May 2025.

England will play Zimbabwe in a four-day Test from 28-31 May 2025, at a venue to be confirmed, and follows discussions between the ECB and Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) to forge closer relations.

Makoni said the upcoming Test match in England marks a significant milestone for the game in Zimbabwe.

“We are absolutely delighted to be playing bilateral cricket in England for the first time in over two decades after we agreed to play a Test match in May 2025.

“The significance and magnitude of this tour cannot be over-emphasised, and I would like to say a huge thank you to the ECB for committing to the resumption of cricketing relations between our countries that date back to the introduction of the game in Zimbabwe in the 1890s,” Makoni said.

“The experience of playing a Test match against a top team like England is massive for the current generation of our players, coming at a time when our game as a whole is on an upward trajectory.

“This will be a historic tour for everyone involved with cricket in Zimbabwe and we are already looking forward to some exciting action on the field of play.”

The decision by England to host Zimbabwe comes after English county cricket teams Glamorgan and Durham successfully toured Zimbabwe recently.

ECB Chief Executive Officer, Richard Gould, said: “We are delighted to be able to host Zimbabwe for a Men’s Test match for the first time in two decades.

“Zimbabwe has a proud cricket history and have produced world-class players and coaches who have enriched the game across the world.

“We are committed to developing a closer relationship with Zimbabwe Cricket and the announcement of this Test against our England Men’s team is a step in that ambition.

“This summer’s Ashes series showcased all that is great about Test cricket and, while we must be mindful of the demands of world cricket’s schedule, we also want to help grow Test cricket and find opportunities to play more nations where we can.”