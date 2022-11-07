Zimbabwe cricket chief mulls contesting ICC chairman polls

Spread This News

By Agencies

Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani is likely to be in the race to challenge Greg Barclay for the ICC chairman’s post at the upcoming elections slated next week in Melbourne.

Famously known as ‘Doc’ from his university days as a pharmacist, Mukuhlani has been on the ICC Board for a long time.

He’s reportedly weighing his options on whether he would get enough support from small Full Member countries and the Associates.

Having suffered a defeat to Barclay in 2020, ICC deputy chair Imran Khwaja is learnt to have pulled out.

The ICC Board has a 16-member electorate with 12 Full Members, one independent director (Indra Nooyi) and three Associate directors.

As per the new rules, a simple majority, and not a two-third one unlike last time, is needed to decide the new ICC chairman.

“Mukuhlani believes he

has the experience to take

over the leadership and become a voice for smaller members and Associates,” reported ESPNCricinfo.

“He is hedging his chances mainly on getting support from a majority of Asian countries except for the BCCI. At the moment, it is believed that the BCCI vote is leaning towards Barclay, but options remain open till election date,” it added.

Striving for equity among members and advocating for governance changes is part of Mukuhlani’s manifesto which is aligned with the vision Khwaja has had for several years.

A member of the ICC’s Audit Committee and chair of the Membership Committee, the ZC chairman is also part of the global body’s Olympics working group that is pushing for the sports entry at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The ICC elections are scheduled during the ICC meetings in Melbourne on November 12-13.