Zimbabwe Cricket confirm busy schedule

By Sports Reporter

AFTER recently securing their place at the ICC T20 World Cup to be played in Australia in October, the Zimbabwe cricket team is set to continue their busy schedule by hosting Bangladesh and India before embarking on a tour of Australia.

The Chevrons won the ICC T20 World Cup qualifying tournament by defeating Netherlands in the final at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday to secure one of the two remaining tickets to the World Cup.

Now with their World Cup ticket secured, the Zimbabwe side will be eager to maintain the positive momentum although they will face much together opponents than the sides they faced during the qualifiers.

Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed the schedule for the upcoming matches in a statement on Tuesday.

“With their place at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 sealed, Zimbabwe will now turn their immediate attention to back-to-back home series against Bangladesh and India scheduled for July-August. At the completion of those two incoming tours, Zimbabwe will leave for Australia where they will face their hosts in three one-day international (ODI) matches,” ZC’s media and communications manager Darlington Majonga said.

Zimbabwe will continue their winter schedule by hosting Bangladesh for three Twenty20 international (T20I) games set for July 30 to August 2 at Harare Sports Club.

The two sides will also face off in three One Day International matches at the same venue from August 5 to 10.

After the visit by Bangladesh, Zimbabwe will also play India in an important three-match ODI series with matches scheduled for August 18, 20 and 22 August, also at Harare Sports Club.

The incoming tour by India is expected to generate a lot of revenue for the local cricket governing body. The last time India toured Zimbabwe was in June-July 2016, back when MS Dhoni was still the captain of the side.

The Zimbabwe team is expected to conclude their busy two-month schedule by touring Australia for another Super League series consisting of three ODIs scheduled for August 28 and 31 and September 3 in Townsville.