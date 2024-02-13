Zimbabwe Cricket hunt for Chevrons coach begins 

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket is in the process of hunting for a new head coach to lead the senior men’s cricket team.

This was revealed in a press statement released by the association addressing the outcome of a board meeting held on Saturday.

Zimbabwe Cricket’s Board on the day received a report from the Committee of Inquiry which raised several issues and made recommendations on the way forward.

“Committee’s recommendations, key among them is, to restructure domestic and development pathway, to advertise and fill the Head Coach positions for the Zimbabwe Senior Men’s National Team and the Zimbabwe Under-19 Men’s National Team,” read part of the statement.

The Chevrons’ last head coach was Dave Houghton who resigned in December last year, following a series of poor results, failing to qualify for both the ODI World Cup held in India last year and the 2024 T20 World to be played later this year.

In January, the Chevrons toured Sri Lankan for a limited-overs series and interim coach Walter Chawaguta led them.

In its statement, ZC revealed that they have since appointed Chawaguta as the new substantive head coach for the senior women’s cricket team.

“During the meeting, the Board also confirmed Walter Chawaguta as the new substantive Head Coach of Zimbabwe Senior Women’s National Team, while Prosper Utseya’s resignation from his position as Head Coach of the Zimbabwe Under- 19 Men’s National Team was accepted,” read part of the statement.

Just like the Chevrons, Lady Chevrons were without a coach in January following the resignation of Gary Brent who led the side for the past two years.

In January when the team hosted Ireland for a limited series it was led by assistant coach Trevor Garwe.