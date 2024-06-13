Zimbabwe Cricket to announce new Chevrons coach

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

Speculations on who is going to be appointed the new Chevrons head coach will end this week as Zimbabwe Cricket managing director Givemore Makoni has said the cricket board will announce the new coach this week.

The senior men’s national team has been without a coach since December when Dave Houghton resigned from the post.

At the present moment, the team is being led by Walter Chawaguta on an interim basis.

Zimbabwe Cricket early this year flew an advert for candidates interested in applying for the senior men’s cricket team coaching post and the men’s under 19 coaching post.

“In terms of national team coaches for the senior men’s and under 19 we are ready.

“We have had a rigorous process to make sure we identify the right person to take those two teams forward.

“So in the next few days we should be making an announcement in terms of who takes over as coach,” said Zimbabwe Cricket managing director, Givemore Makoni.

He added that the new gaffer will take charge of the team next month when India tours Zimbabwe for the five-match T20I series scheduled to run from July 6 to 13.

“Our focus is not only India, our focus is long term.

“We are looking forward to big events that will be coming, that is the T2 World Cup and the ODI which we are hosting,” added Makoni.

Zimbabwe’s senior men’s national team has been struggling with form, the team is yet to win a series this year following two consecutive defeats in its last two tours to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh respectively.

The Chevrons started the year on the wrong foot in January when they lost the ODI series against Sri Lanka 2-0 before being handed a 2-1 T20I series defeat.

Hopes of the team redeeming itself in March were shuttered when they were handed a 4-1 defeat by Bangladesh in a five-match T20I series.