Zimbabwe Cricket to upgrade local stadia in preparation for 2027 ICC Men’s World Cup

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket is planning to upgrade local cricket stadia so they meet modern standards.

Currently, there are three cricket grounds which can host international games: Harare Sports Club, Queens Sports Club and Takashinga Cricket Ground.

In as much as these facilities are in a position to host international games, they are now far from modern cricket grounds which have cushioned seats digital entry gates and terrace roofs.

In an interview Zimbabwe Cricket media and communication manager, Darlington Majonga said plans are underway to upgrade these facilities.

“As Zimbabwe Cricket we are the first to admit that our stadiums are no longer adequate, we had to lock out some fans during the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers but that’s not what we want to do we want to have as many people as people to access our grounds and we want their experience to be awesome when they come into the grounds.

“So work is already underway as you are aware we will be co-hosting the 2027 men’s World Cup and before that, we are also hosting the next edition of under 19 world cup together with Namibia, so these are massive tournaments and we are working to improve our facilities for more global tournaments.

“Under normal circumstances, clubs should be taking care of these facilities as you know we (Zimbabwe Cricket) are tenants these facilities are owned by clubs but improving these facilities is something we are looking forward to do together with the owners,” said Majonga.

Majonga added that they are looking forward to spreading the game across the country by making sure that they have a good venue in almost every city including Victoria Falls.

He said, “We will make sure that we have good facilities across the country, we are going to have another cricket stadium in Victoria Falls, the land is now there and what I can tell at this stage is it is going to be a massive thing not only for cricket but for our economy because if you look at the spin-offs that will come from having a stadium in Victoria falls they will be big.

“This also fits in the Visit Zimbabwe campaign which was launched in 2020 by His Excellency President Emerson Mnangagwa and as Zimbabwe Cricket we are proudly pushing it.”

A report by Zimbabwe Tourism on sports tourism revealed that cricket is the leading contributor in that sector.

Just last year Zimbabwe hosted two major events that is the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Global Qualifiers and the Zim Afro T10 cricket which made Zimbabwe the first African country to have T10 cricket.