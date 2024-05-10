Zimbabwe cricketers Madhevere, Mavuta back after suspension over drug use – blame peer pressure

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket has cleared Wesley Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta to play again after serving their four-month suspension over drug use.

The two tested positive for drugs during a doping test in December.

As part of punishment, Zimbabwe Cricket fined the two players half of their salaries for three months and ordered them to go for rehabilitation where they were training under the Zimbabwe Cricket high-performance programme.

In a statement marking his return, Mavuta advised fellow athletes to avoid drug abuse.

“The advice I can give to people, youngsters or fellow sportspersons, is that it’s the worst thing to do – taking drugs – because it affects you in the long run and once you become (addicted) it will be very difficult for you to get back off it.

“I am happy now that I am out of it and managed to overcome it. If you are doing it, please, it’s not too late to stop,” said the 27-year-old bowling all-rounder.

On the other end, 23-year all-rounder Wesley Madhevere blamed peer pressure for his actions.

“The advice that I can give to fellow sportsmen and youths is you must not be in a position where you are not able to control yourself especially because of peer pressure and stuff because normally that’s where it comes from.

“If you think through it, you won’t find yourself in a situation where you are taking drugs and stuff. I think if you just respect whatever you are doing, whether it’s a job or something else, it will help you to make better decisions,” he said.

Madhevere and Mavuta last played for Zimbabwe during a home series against Ireland in December 2023.