Zimbabwe dismantle Singapore in T20 World Cup Qualifier

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

HOSTS Zimbabwe made a flying start to their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B campaign after cruising to a 111-run victory over Singapore at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Monday.

Playing in their first match under new coach Dave Houghton, the Chevrons were impressive as they registered their biggest margin of victory in Twenty20 Internationals.

After losing the toss and being sent in to bat first, Zimbabwe took control of the match immediately after posting a massive total of 226 for five in their allotted 20 overs which is their highest innings total in the game’s shortest format.

Experienced all-rounder Sikandar Raza top-scored for the Chevrons with 87 runs off just 40 balls which would later earn him the Man of the Match award.

He was well supported by Sean Williams, who marked his return to international cricket after a seven-month absence by producing a fine knock of 53 off 35 balls.

The pair’s 103-run partnership came after captain Craig Ervine (34 from 16) and wicketkeeper-batsman Regis (24 off 12) had laid the foundation by sharing an opening partnership of 51 runs inside 3.4 overs.

Singapore fought back by dismissing Chakabva and Ervine soon after while Wesley Madhevere returned back to the pavilion after posting just two runs.

However, the experienced duo of Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza ensured Zimbabwe posted their highest ever score in T20 cricket with some big hitting as their century stand powered Zimbabwe to a massive 236 for five

In reply, Singapore struggled against Zimbabwe’s bowling as they were restricted to 125 for seven wickets, and Zimbabwe won by 111 runs, their highest margin of victory in Twenty20 internationals, ahead of their 109-run victory over Canada in 2008.

Seam bowler Tendai Chatara finished with impressive bowling figures of three wickets for 14 runs in his four overs, while Blessing Muzarabani had two wickets for 22 runs.

The Chevrons will be hoping to continue their good form when they return to action against Jersey on Tuesday morning.

Jersey lost by eight wickets to the United States of America in the other group match played at Bulawayo Athletic Club on Monday.

The two finalists in the eight-team ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B will qualify for the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to be played in Australia later this year.

Scores in brief

Zimbabwe – 236-5 in 20 overs (Sikandar Raza 87, Sean Williams 53, Craig Ervine 34; Anantha Krishna 1/31, Amjad Mahboob 1/42, Aryaman Sunil 1/43)

Singapore – 125-7 in 20 overs (Janak Prakash 32*, Aryaman Sunil 25, Surendran Chandramohan 21; Tendai Chatara 3/14, Blessing Muzarabani 2/21, Luke Jongwe 1/18)