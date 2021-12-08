Zimbabwe Drawn To Face El Savador In Davis Cup

Spread This News

Sports Reporter

AFTER recently succumbing to Tunisia, Zimbabwe’s Davis Cup will be hoping to bounce back to winning way after being drawn to face El Salvador in qualifiers for the 2022 Davis Cup finals.

The Zimbabwe team lost 4-0 to Tunisia in the Davis Cup World Group II last week in the North African country to end any hope they had of playing with the sport’s elite countries next year.

Zimbabwe’s tie against Tunisia was their first in the Davis Cup since beating Syria 3 – 1 at Harare Sports Club early last year. The Zimbabwe team was made up of Benjamin Lock who is the number one player, Courtney Lock, Mehluli Sibanda and newcomer Thabo Ncube. Gwinyai Tongoona wasthe non-playing captain while senior player Takanyi Garanganga missed the trip to North Africa.

The upcoming qualifiers will be played on a home-and-away basis with the first-round expected to be played on September 16-17 or September 17-18.

El Salvador are ranked 67 in the Davis Cup while Zimbabwe are only four places higher at 63 in the world. Zimbabwe have earned 135.63 points from 10 matches while El Salvador have earned 127 points from seven matches.

Zimbabwe have played in the Davis Cup since 1963 and played in 108 ties (55-53 win-loss) and their opponents in the next round are fairly new in the competition having made their debut in 1991 playing 98 ties.