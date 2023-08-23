Zimbabwe Elections: Mnangagwa casts vote, confident of victory

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has cast his vote in Sherwood, Kwekwe encouraging peaceful polls.

Addressing journalists after voting Wednesday morning, Mnangagwa said he is confident he will win the crucial vote.

The Zanu PF leader is among the 11 candidates vying for Presidency. He was in the company of First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa.

“I have done my duty as a citizen of the country to decide who should be the President of this country.”

Added Mnangagwa, “This time around there has been more awareness than in the past. I think we shall have a higher turnout this time round and besides we now have more than 6 million people who are registered voters. Last time we only had about 5 million so there are one and a half million more and there was quite a publicity and most of our people even the younger generation are interested in casting their vote.”

He further expressed confidence he would “win the race” and encouraged voters to exercise their right to vote peacefully.

Zanu PF councillor for the area Tichafa Chitate won the Local Authority post uncontested after opposition parties failed to field candidates.